Gazebo Gazette

Bradford O’Keefe Funeral Homes Chief Executive Officer; Jeffrey H. O’Keefe, is proud to announce the acquisition of Edmond Fahey Funeral Home, Gulf Coast Memorial Cemetery and Mausoleum, Edmond Fahey Insurance Company, Edmond Fahey Supplement Company, all in Bay St. Louis.

“We are proud to have been selected to carry on the tradition of service to the families of Bay St Louis and surrounding communities begun in 1895 by J. M. Tyler and continued through Edmond Fahey Sr., Edmond Fahey Jr. and Edmond Fahey, III,” stated O’Keefe. “The generational family history and commitment to service built by the Fahey family fits well within our core values of service before self to our community.”

This move gives Bradford-O’Keefe their seventh location for providing dedicated, compassionate, and affordable services to the residents of the MS Gulf Coast.

Bradford-O’Keefe Funeral Homes is now the only local 100% family owned and operated funeral and cremation provider with chapels in all three southern Coastal Counties of Hancock, Harrison and Jackson. Plans are already underway to upgrade the Edmond-Fahey automobile fleet, as well as freshen up the facilities for Edmond-Fahey’s client families.

Bradford O’Keefe’s prearranged service sales counselors will be working in the local community, offering funeral and cremation plans to meet your needs.