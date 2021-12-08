by Calvin Ishee, Associate Publisher

On a spectacular night that offered clear skies and a comfortable temperature, 2021’s Christmas in The Pass, created the start of a December to remember. Over a thousand exuberant and excited Christmas fans descended on downtown Pass Christian to welcome the start of this year’s Christmas season.

This was the 36th Annual Christmas in the Pass for historical records.

The weather was perfect for a an old fashioned and hometown Christmas celebration. Adults and children of all ages were treated to a evening of entertaining music, a decorated golf cart parade, five Llamas, free Christmas games, delicious food, a visit from Santa and Mrs Claus and his Elves as well as a beautiful fireworks display offered by O’Dwyer Realty.

Musical performances were offered by the DeLisle Elementary School Honor Choir which beautifully sang such Christmas hits as “O’ Come, O’Come Emanuel”, “I Hear Those Jingle Bells” and the classic, “Santa Claus is Coming to Town”; and the Pass Christian Marching Band marched their way through downtown Pass Christian.

Also featured was the ever-growing and extremely popular Christmas Golf Cart Parade. Participation has grown from a handful of decorated golf carts to almost 30 wonderfully decorated golf carts.

Children along the parade route screamed with glee as they saw a few of their favorite Christmas characters, some of which showered them with Christmas throws and candy.

Business owners were absolutely overjoyed with the success of this year’s Christmas in The Pass celebration:

The Whiskey Bar owner; Mary-Catherine Scriber, said, “As a local business owner it was truly great seeing our downtown packed with adults and children alike having a wonderful time. It was a good way to start off the Christmas season”.

Wes Newell from Bacchus and Fillup With Billups noted, “We love Christmas in The Pass and the new customers it brings to our area. We also were excited with the turnout for the golf cart parade and all the new faces that it brought to The Deck!”

Dorothy Roberts of Robins Nest in The Pass observed, “ Last night was a real treat for our town! It was so good to see so many people out celebrating small businesses and just having a great time. Our sales were back to pre-pandemic level which is so helpful to a small business like ours. We appreciate everyone who came out to our town!”

Pass Christian Mayor Jimmy Rafferty added, “This was a magical evening and it represented great collaboration between students, volunteers, elves and City Workers (Community Affairs, Beautification, Fire, Planning, Police and Public Works).”

As families come together to celebrate and enjoy Christmas for the first time in over a year, this truly is a Christmas to remember. Event organizers and attendees alike enjoyed this great start to this year’s Christmas season.

Although another Christmas in The Pass has come and gone, there’s still enough time before Christmas to make this year your best Christmas ever, one that you can always remember.