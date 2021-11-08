Gazebo Gazette

The Gulf Coast Community Foundation oversees the Dr. Philip Terrell Excellence in Education fund, which was established in honor of Dr. Philip Terrell, a long-time educator who brought the school district to state and national acclaim during his tenure as Superintendent.

Following Dr. Terrell’s early medical retirement, the community and educators came together to find a way to continue Dr. Terrell’s legacy. The Dr. Philip Terrell Excellence in Education Fund was established with donations, and its ongoing solvency is maintained by district employees who overwhelmingly choose to participate via payroll deductions.

The power of many giving a little ($1 – $3 per paycheck) keeps the fund solvent and the dream alive. The amount of each grant, funded from the Dr. Philip Terrell Excellence in Education Fund, has increased over the years since its inception in 2002.

Dr. Philip Terrell, Dr. Carla J. Evers, Superintendent, Patty Cooper, Chief Academic Officer, Dr. Terrell’s daughters, Dr. Tyra Bailey and Dr. Tenneille Lamberth, and school administrators surprised each teacher in the presence of their students on Monday, November 8, 2021, to announce their grant selection and to award each a “check” for the grant amount up to $800.00.

Educators in the Pass Christian School District are encouraged to participate in the annual Dr. Philip Terrell Excellence in Education Teacher Grant program by submitting their ideas for innovative ways to improve student achievement.

Barbara Swilley educator at Pass Christian High School, designed a project called “Spirit Store” where students will be designing and creating various items such as license plates, key chains, water bottles, t-shirts, and more and then selling and distributing the products for students, staff, and community members to purchase and show their school spirit throughout the school and community. Students will learn the concepts of marketing through this entire process.

Robyn Holder, educator at Pass Christian Elementary, will use her grant money to challenge the Pre-K students in the area of STEM by creating a hydroponic garden where students can learn the process of how plants grow and how food supply comes from farm to table. “Planting the seeds in Pre-K” aims to provide a hands-on approach to growing plants and produce in a hydroponic system and understand how the process can help our community.