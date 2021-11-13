Gazebo Gazette

The Dermatology Clinic is pleased to announce the opening of their third location in Pass Christian at the corner of Menge Avenue and 2nd Street. This new clinic will occupy over 1,900 square feet at the new Seersucker Place development. The clinic will offer medical, surgical, cosmetic, and aesthetic procedures for patients of all ages.

Dr. Angela Wingfield is continually bringing cutting edge medical and cosmetic dermatology services to the coast, and she is excited to serve the Pass Christian community and bring more access to expert dermatology care across the entire Mississippi Gulf Coast.

“We are looking forward to serving the Pass Christian community and surrounding areas,” said Dr. Angela Wingfield. “The Dermatology Clinic is focused on delivering state-of-the-art services for our clients in a spa-like environment where convenience and quality are appreciated. We are now scheduling appointments, and we offer online scheduling on our website for even more convenience. In addition to providing a full range of medical and cosmetic dermatological services, the clinic will provide aesthetic services. Customized skin care consults, DiamondGlow dermalinfusion facials, microneedling, chemical peels and more will be offered in addition to the latest injection techniques to soften wrinkles with botulinum toxins and various wrinkle fillers.”

The Dermatology Clinic, PLLC is the leading dermatology practice on the gulf coast led under the direction of a board certified Dermatologists. Dr. Wingfield , Dr. Emerson, and their team of physician assistants treat the full range of hair, skin, and nail disorders in addition to performing advanced techniques in skin resurfacing for scars and wrinkles as well as botulinum treatment of wrinkles and all types of wrinkle fillers.

The Dermatology Clinic offers an extended panel of patch testing for skin allergies and narrowband UVB phototherapy for a variety of skin conditions including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, psoriasis, eczema, and vitiligo.

For questions or more information, please call 228-864-3300 or visit TheDermClinic.net.