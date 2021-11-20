Gazebo Gazette

St. Vincent dePaul Catholic School in Long Beach Art Teacher; Tara Meleones, was recently awarded the MAEA Elementary Art Teacher of the Year.

MAEA (Mississippi Art Educators Association) gives awards each year to outstanding art teachers around the state. MAEA is a professional organization whose mission is to promote art education through professional development, service, advancement of knowledge, and leadership.

Meleones traveled to Jackson to attend the annual MAEA fall conference for 3 days of workshops, lessons, and lectures.

Most of the conference was held at the MS Museum of Art and the Awards Dinner was held at the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum in downtown Jackson.

“I feel honored to have been chosen as our state’s Elementary Art Educator of the Year,” she said. “Art is so important for kids to develop creative problem solving skills they will use for the rest of their lives.”