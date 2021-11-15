by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher

An initial emergency call for a house fire at 8:24am on Terrace Avenue in west Pass Christian occurred on Monday morning, November 15. Once the Pass Christian Fire Department reached the house, flames engulfed the front and side of the property.

According to Pass Christian Fire Chief Dwight Gordon, “there was one person who called inside with the fire and from my understanding they jumped out of the window in the back to get out of the flames. Our firefighters and AMR provided medical aid, transporting them to a local hospital.”

The west Pass Christian neighborhood became involved quickly, as the side neighbor Mike Cummings helped the individual out of the property.

“I asked the man if he called 911; he said he did and right before I called, the fire department was here,” said Cummings. “The brought the hoses out quickly and had them connected to the hydrant down the street.”

No injuries to any firefighter were reported, a few heat related concerns and smoke inhalation were handled by the local American Medical Response (AMR) team that were on site.

Unofficially, the house belonged to Don Gill, the business owner of the RV Park off Henderson Avenue in Pass Christian. Gill was the resident who was able to jump from the second floor to safety but was transported to a local hospital for injuries sustained.

Additionally from local officials, the house will be reported as a total loss following the insurance report.

With the Pass Christian Fire Department being the lead, assistance was provided by the Pass Christian Volunteer fire, Harrison County Fire & Rescue, CRTC Fire, Gulfport Fire, Waveland Fire, and Bay St Louis Fire Departments that were on scene for approximately 4 hours. Pass Christian Police Department and AMR gave assistance at the incident.

The cause and reason are under pending investigation. Due to injuries and being in the hospital, Gill could not be reached.