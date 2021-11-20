Gazebo Gazette

Friday morning, November 19, 2021, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department arrested Acey Theo Welch III; whom resides at Basch Road in Long Beach, Mississippi on charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), Felony Malicious Mischief, Domestic Violence, Disorderly Conduct and Resisting Arrest.

According to Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson, deputies responded to 20620 Basch Road in Long Beach, MS on a reported domestic violence.

Upon arrival, officials learned the suspect had been in a domestic violence incident earlier in the morning and was inside his residence, armed and refusing to come out. After several hours of negotiating with Harrison County Deputies, Welch was taken into custody without incident.

Welch was transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Facility where he was booked.

The suspect’s multiple charges were Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), Felony Malicious Mischief, Domestic Violence, Disorderly Conduct and Resisting Arrest.

Welch is being held in lieu of a $12,500.00 total bond set by Justice Court Judge Nick Patano.