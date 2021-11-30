Gazebo Gazette

Monday, November 29, the Long Beach Police Department arrested Anthony D. Vanish, of Gulfport, MS and charged him with one count of Accessory After the Fact to Murder.

The arrest stems from the murder on Via Don Ray Road in which Vanish aided the suspect; Jonathan McNair, after the incident on Sunday. McNair was the alleged shooter of the victim in Long Beach.

According to Long Beach Police Chief Billy Seal, another suspect in the case should be arrested for accessory after the fact.

Vanish was transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center and incarcerated on a $100,000 dollar bond set by Justice Court Judge Diane Ladner pending further court action.

The identity of the Sunday victim has not been released.