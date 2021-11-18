by Joseph W. Gex II, Staff Writer

The Pass Christian Pirates (4-3) held off a pesky bunch of Saint Stanislaus Rock-A-Chaws 59-48 on Wednesday, November 17, at the Brother Peter Gymnasium.

The Rocks, led by first year coach Daniel Grieves, went toe-to-toe with Buddy Kennedy’s troops in the first half. The Pirates led 16-13 after the first period.

In the waning moments of the second period, Byron Krohn of SSC converted an old-fashioned three-point possession to make the score 26-25.

But, on the next trip down the court, Kam White sank a three-pointer to give Pass Christian a 29-25 advantage.

Krohn answered with a basket with five seconds left in the half to make the score 29-27 at intermission.

The Pirates opened the second half with an 11-0 run in the first 2:27 of the third period highlighted by consecutive three-pointers by White and Lauren Jane’s to make the score 40-27. During the same time frame, SSC committed three turnovers and missed six layups or shots in the paint.

The third period ended with Pass Christian enjoying a 48-34 advantage.

In the fourth period, the Rocks twice cut the lead to 10 points but could not get inside single digits.

Pass Christian head coach Buddy Kennedy commented, “We were awful from the tip to the final buzzer. We did not guard off the dribble at all tonight. We are a long way from being where I hope we can be. We played 13 players tonight trying to find a solid rotation and roles for everyone.”

The Pirates were led by White with 16, Darian Lee with 11, and Janes with 10 points.

SSC head coach Daniel Grieves stated, “We played very hard tonight and I was proud of them for that effort. We have plenty of the right pieces but we need to find chemistry.

These players show up everyday with the right attitude and effort. They have a hunger to learn the game so when you have that you know you are moving in the right direction. Each game we are getting closer to finding our identity. Championships are not won in November.”

The Rocks were paced by Omar Tayara with 16 points followed by Ja’Kobe Cameron with 14, and Krohn with 10 points.