For the first time since 2019, the Pass Christian Yacht Club’s Ladies Auxiliary will, once again, host their very popular, two-day Holiday Boutique on Friday, Nov. 12 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 13, 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., at the West Harrison Civic Center (Espy Center), 4670 Espy Ave. in Long Beach, MS. The boutique will feature 30 different shops and artisans from around the region, offering hundreds of unique gift ideas. Santa will be there on Nov. 13 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“This is the 25th Holiday Boutique our Auxiliary has hosted,” said event chairwoman Miliss Christman. “Last year, we had to cancel because of the coronavirus. So, everyone is really excited to see the return of this much-anticipated event. This year, the boutique will be held in the Espy Center, which provides a much larger space for our customers to shop and plenty of free parking. Even so, we kept the admission fee to $5, the same as in years past.”

Gifts for sale include many one-of-a-kind items such as handcrafted jewelry, blown glass, charcuterie boards, antique linens, pottery and original art, including oyster shell art. To help you celebrate the holidays, vendors will also sell distinctive ornaments, holiday greens and blooms, home décor, stylish clothing, embroidery, soaps, flavored oils and vinegars, Cutco knives, even homemade entrees. In addition, a large assortment of books and other, more traditional gifts will be sold.

“Locals keep asking about this year’s boutique,” said Christman. “Well, we are back and in a strong way. Our vendors are outdoing themselves, offering very special, quality merchandise.”

The vendors at the Holiday Boutique are: Art Illusions by Young, Ashley’s Home Cooking, Beaux Fish, Bolli’s, Cabi on the Coast, California Drawstrings, Cochon Volant PC, Cutco, Holiday (Paperwhite) Blooms, Jewelry Designs by Linda, Jo Ann’s Gifts & More, Lambshop Studio, La Terre Farms, Micey Moyer Artist, Midtown Pharmacy & Gifts, Mossy Mix by A&H Home Décor, NOLA in Stitches, Nooboo Designs, Oyster Designs by Pearl, Park Lane Jewelry By Robyn, Parkers, Pass Christian Art Association, Pass Christian Books, Patti Sanasac, Proost Colette Weber, Serenity Clay Studio, Sugar Bee Soap Co., Swamp Girl Glass Blowing, The Pottery House, The Painter & Poet and Wendy Knight.