Gazebo Gazette

‘Tis the Season to shop small, shop local and win! The Pass Christian Chamber of Commerce is excited to launch their 2021 Holiday Passport Program in hopes to encourage locals and destination shoppers to skip the online retailers and support local.

Visit the businesses listed on the passport and get your stamp. For one entry, visit at least three of the participating businesses and collect a stamp with purchases made. Complete the entire passport card for an entry into the Gift Card Drawing.

The Gift Card Drawing will include gift certificates from the participating merchants. There will be multiple winners announced.

To enter to win the grand prize of $300, complete three passports. Drop off your completed passports at Cat Island Coffeehouse/Pass Christian Books, Pass Christian Olive Oils & Vinegars or Robin’s Nest in the Pass by December 15 at 12:00 p.m.

Participating businesses include: Art Alley in the Pass; Bacchus; Cat Island Coffeehouse/Pass Christian Books; Denise Hopkins Fine Art; Derek Doyle Designs; Elysian Salon Spa; Fatsumo Sushi; Fill Up with Billups; Hook Gulf Coast Cuisine; K. Pavolini & Company; Parkers, Inc.; Pass Christian Bottle Shoppe; Pass Christian Olive Oils & Vinegars; Pass Wine & Spirits; Paws on the Pass; Robin’s Nest in the Pass; Sara Kate Boutique; Shaggy’s; Southern Printing and Silk Screening; The Cork and Bottle; The Deck and The Whiskey Bar.

“We are so excited to bring this program back again and bigger than ever,” said Gabrielle Rose, Director of the Long Beach and Pass Christian Chambers of Commerce. “Now, more than ever, it is extremely important to support your local small businesses who support the community throughout the year. This is such a fun way to get out and do just that.”

Print your passport directly from our website at mscoastchamber.com or pick up a passport at one of the participating locations.

For more information, call the Chamber office at 228.604.0014 or email grose@mscoastchamber.com.