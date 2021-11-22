by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher

There have been a number of trials and turmoils amongst the restaurant industry in the last two years, especially on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Due to the destruction left by Hurricane Zeta from October 2020, Hurricane Ida in 2021, and the repeated problems from the global pandemic of COVID-19, food and entertainment have been weary.

Coming back from the depths of destruction in the Long Beach Harbor, Parrish’s Restaurant & Lounge has made an extensive renovation in excess of $1 million dollars and will open their facility on Thursday, December 9.

Along with the improvement, Parrish’s has brought in a new Executive Staff to serve patrons with the service and relaxation better than before.

The focus of the restaurant from conception has been the families of Long Beach and surrounding neighbors with a goal of keeping everything local while remaining affordable.

Tons of online reviews consistently rate the service and food before at four to five star grade.

“Food selection was very good. View would be wonderful but the day we went it was very foggy. Food was excellent and the service was extraordinary. Will be going back.”

“Very patient, knowledgeable about the menu, friendly, personable and did I mention patient. I have been to Parrish’s Lounge A few times now. Each time I’ve had cocktails in the lounge with the amazing view of the Long Beach Harbor. It’s a very relaxing atmosphere. I love the personal attention each server provides. “

The five member Executive Staff are: