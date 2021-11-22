by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher
There have been a number of trials and turmoils amongst the restaurant industry in the last two years, especially on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Due to the destruction left by Hurricane Zeta from October 2020, Hurricane Ida in 2021, and the repeated problems from the global pandemic of COVID-19, food and entertainment have been weary.
Coming back from the depths of destruction in the Long Beach Harbor, Parrish’s Restaurant & Lounge has made an extensive renovation in excess of $1 million dollars and will open their facility on Thursday, December 9.
Along with the improvement, Parrish’s has brought in a new Executive Staff to serve patrons with the service and relaxation better than before.
The focus of the restaurant from conception has been the families of Long Beach and surrounding neighbors with a goal of keeping everything local while remaining affordable.
Tons of online reviews consistently rate the service and food before at four to five star grade.
“Food selection was very good. View would be wonderful but the day we went it was very foggy. Food was excellent and the service was extraordinary. Will be going back.”
“Very patient, knowledgeable about the menu, friendly, personable and did I mention patient. I have been to Parrish’s Lounge A few times now. Each time I’ve had cocktails in the lounge with the amazing view of the Long Beach Harbor. It’s a very relaxing atmosphere. I love the personal attention each server provides. “
The five member Executive Staff are:
- John McCusker, Executive General Manager – John has held Senior Restaurant Management Positions with the finest restaurants and casinos on the Gulf Coast. With 20 years in Hospitality and Restaurant Management, McCusker is a valued member of the Parrish’s executive staff.
- Lee Parrish, Manager – In addition to his Years of restaurant experience, Parrish has been the Go to Manager for Parrish’s restaurant the last three years. His many talents and expertise have been invaluable to the success of the restaurant. Lee’s Dedication and commitment to our overall success are what makes Parrish’s unique and successful.
- Jean-Paul Lavallee, Executive Chef – Canada native Jean-Paul Lavallee considers the Mississippi Gulf Coast home. “I fell in the love with the Coast the first time I saw the beach and would not consider raising my daughter anywhere, but Mississippi,” he said. Lavallee has been a chef for 33 years and has worked in the restaurant industry since 1984. Lavallee, like many chefs, got his inspiration from his mother, by helping in the kitchen to prepare family meals. However, his love of creativity in the culinary arts is what drives his passion. “One fresh ingredient and my mind goes crazy with all the possibilities,” he said. Not only is he great chef, he also competes in Food Sports. He has competed in the World Food Championships numerous times, most recently with a 5th place win in the world in the Bacon Category. When he is not in the kitchen, he loves to mentor young chefs and those interested in the profession. “I am so very excited about joining the Parrish family on this new venture,” he said.
- Melissa James, Pastry Chef – Melissa has over 20 years’ experience showcasing her talented baking skills She was the Pastry Chef at the Scarlet Pearl, and worked at the Beau Rivage where she trained Under renowned executive pastry chef Thaddeus DuBois and contributed to the opening of The Borgata Casino in Atlantic City NJ.
- Ryan Tillman, Mixologist Extraordinaire – With 18 years in the Hospitality Industry, Ryan started her bartending career at the Hard Rock Biloxi, moving on to become the bar manager at Hook up Bar and Grill on Back Bay. With an additional five year’s experience at the Scarlet’ restaurant at the Scarlet Pearl she is now looking forward to the Sunsets at Parrish’s Restaurant and Lounge.
Parrish’s Restaurant & Lounge has a completely new menu and the hours will be on Thursday from 4-9pm, Friday and Saturday 4-10pm, and Sunday Brunch 10am-3pm.