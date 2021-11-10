by Kay Couvillon, Guest Writer

Following a ribbon cutting on Wednesday, November 3rd, a grand opening of Denise Hopkins Fine Art was the highlight of Friday evening at Sazerac Square in downtown Pass Christian. Music by Hadley Hill created the setting by the front door before you entered the gallery. Wine and sushi were available to the guests and contributed to the celebration of creativity provided by Denise.

The artist had her muse proudly displayed, her Aunt Catherine. After three lessons with Catherine, Denise knew she wanted to leave her mark in the world through art.

Currently, she is a live wedding painter traveling to New Orleans, Lafayette, St. Louis, and throughout the country. Hoping to paint in her gallery and be home in Pass Christian is the artist’s focus after moving here last year from Covington, Louisiana.

Her family was an integral part of the grand opening in the downtown Pass Christian area.

In her remarks to the guests; she thanked her parents for supporting her idea of art in college, acknowledged her sister Stephanie for modeling powerful women in the world, and her brother Greg for encouraging her art and guiding her in a web-based business.

Denise’s grandmother Shirley was seated near the door reveling in the crowd’s enthusiasm and encouraging guests to sign the guest book and enter for door prizes.

Conclusively, Denise thanked her husband, Kelly Roth, for never-ending encouragement and for installing the track lighting that showcased the eloquent art. The couple has three boys: Jackson, Zachary, and Erza.

Topping off the evening was a visit by the Pass Christian mayor; Jimmy Rafferty. To live in a city and be encouraged by the residents and the mayor is a business owner’s dream.

The backdrop for the evening was perfect weather, cool and crisp. Sitting in Adirondack chairs outside the gallery allowed my husband Glenn and I to view the enthusiasm of the guests entering and exiting, as well as watch couples sway to the music.

Visit Denise Hopkins Fine Art from Wednesday to Saturday at 125 Davis Avenue.

(Photos by Elizabeth Ishee)