The Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce, Inc. will host the next Chamber After 5 on Thursday, November 18, 2021, at Coast Episcopal School located at 5065 Espy Avenue, Long Beach, MS 39560.

Chamber After 5 is an evening event that provides valuable networking time for Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce, Inc. members and potential members. The event is a great business activity designed to promote Chamber members and their business.

Come enjoy 3D printing demonstrations, live music and more! Hors d’oeuvres and cocktails will be provided. Event is after hours from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Complimentary admission for members and potential members. Guests can register online at mscoastchamber.com or by calling the Chamber office 228-604-0014.

If your business is interested in sponsoring a Chamber After 5 in 2022, please contact Alexis Higgins at alexis@mscoastchamber.com.