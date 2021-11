Gazebo Gazette

The Long Beach Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance to identify the individual shown in the pictures. The incident stems from several Burglaries in the area of Jeff Davis Avenue in downtown Long Beach.

If you can identify this individual, contact Long Beach Police Department at 228-865-1981 or contact Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898 or online at http://mscoastcrimestoppers.com/.

All Persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.