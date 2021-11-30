Gazebo Gazette

Tuesday afternoon, the Long Beach Police Department arrested 25 year old Kentrell McNair, of Magee, MS and charged him with one count of Accessory After the Fact of Murder.

K. McNair turned himself in Tuesday, according to the Long Beach Police Chief Billy Seal.

The arrest stems from the shooting on Via Don Ray Road in which K. McNair aided the shooting suspect; Jonathan McNair, after the incident Sunday. Jonathan McNair was the alleged shooter of the victim.

Additionally, Seal stated there was no relation to the between the shooter and accessory.

K. McNair was transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center and incarcerated on a $100,000 dollar bond set by Justice Court Judge Diane Ladner pending further court action.

Due to pending investigation, no additional suspects have been mentioned or information released.