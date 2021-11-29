Gazebo Gazette

On Sunday, November 28, 2021, the Long Beach Police Department arrested Jonathan McNair from Gulfport on one count of Murder Charge.

The arrest stems from an incident where McNair allegedly shot and killed another individual in the Via Don Ray area of Long Beach.

When the officers arrived at the scene, they found the individual suffering from the gunshot wound, according to Long Beach Police Chief Billy Seal.

After being taken to a local hospital, the individual was pronounced dead Sunday afternoon.

McNair was transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center and incarcerated on a $2 million dollar bond set by Justice Court Judge Diane Ladner pending further court action.