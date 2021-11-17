Gazebo Gazette

Patrick Bennett of the City of Long Beach has been appointed to the Mississippi Municipal League’s 2021 – 2022 Legislative Committee by MML President Mayor Errick D. Simmons of Greenville.

The 25-member committee is led by Legislative Chairman Alderwoman at Large Ricki Garrett of Clinton. In addition to participating in regular briefings during the session, committee members will be actively involved in visiting with legislators by phone and in person to lobby for important bills that will benefit municipalities.

“I am pleased to be able to serve the League in this capacity and will work hard to help MML pass favorable legislation that will help not only the City of Long Beach but every municipality across the state,” said Bennett.

Alderman Bennett was elected for his first term in April for the city of Long Beach. He is the son of House Education Committee Chair Richard Bennett.

The mission of the Mississippi Municipal League is helping cities and towns excel. MML is a non-partisan association established in 1931, representing 290 city, town and village governments in Mississippi.

For more information about the Mississippi Municipal League, visit www.mmlonline.com.