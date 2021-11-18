Gazebo Gazette

On Saturday, November 13, DeLisle Elementary School families and teachers joined together at War Memorial Park to celebrate kindness at our first annual Kindness Community Event. DeLisle Elementary School’s keys to kindness, “Be Friendly”, “Offer Help”, “Show Appreciation”, and “Reach Out” were at the heart of the event.

Families enjoyed the beautiful weather while visiting booths from the Pass Christian Public Library, Harrison County Sheriff’s Department, and the Mississippi Department of Marine Patrol.

Mackenzie Lacy, daughter of principal Dr. Mandy Lacy, sang the National Anthem to honor our veterans and active duty service members at the event. The Scratch Kitchen food truck and Kona Ice snow cone truck joined the event offering meals and treats for purchase. It was a day of showing kindness, appreciation, and spending time together.

There were plenty of smiles and laughter shared throughout the entire event. We now have another great event to look forward to each year with our annual Kindness Community Event.