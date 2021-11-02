Gazebo Gazette

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA), with the assistance of the Harrison County Board of Supervisors, has opened an Assistance Center to help citizens with SBA and FEMA claims for damages from Hurricane Ida.

The Center is open Monday, November 1st, until November 20th.

LOCATION:

Harrison County Annex Building

9229 Highway 49

Gulfport, MS 39503

HOURS:

Monday thru Friday, 8am – 6 pm

Saturday, 12 noon – 4 pm

Please have the following information when visiting the Center:

Social Security Number Insurance Information Damage Information Financial Information Contact Information Direct Deposit Information (optional)

Harrison County residents can also apply for FEMA Individual Assistance online by visiting www.disasterassistance.gov or calling 1-800-621-FEMA (3362). For the hearing and speech impaired, call 1-800-462-7585 to apply for individual assistance.

In addition to the primary counties where the Small Business Association (SBA) works in collaboration with FEMA to help homeowners, renters, nonprofits and businesses, SBA disaster assistance is also available to small businesses and most private nonprofit organizations in the following adjacent counties: Adams, Forrest, Franklin, George, Lamar, Lawrence, Lincoln, Marion, Stone in Mississippi.

Business owners can also get one-on-one assistance at any of the following disaster intake centers for the next two weeks.