Gazebo Gazette

Six nursing facility residents on the Mississippi Gulf Coast in Harrison and Hancock Counties will enjoy Thanksgiving Day with loved ones at their family home, thanks to a goodwill project from American Medical Response (AMR).

With the project called Home for the Holiday, AMR will donate six roundtrip ambulance transports and six wheelchair van transports on Thanksgiving Day for selected nursing facility patients, to and from their family residences. The nursing homes selected the participating residents.

Billy Shipp, EMS Chief for AMR Gulf Coast, said, “Anyone who has been away from home on Thanksgiving knows the longing to be with family on that special day. With this project, AMR helps a few seniors to go home for that great tradition and spend time with their loved ones.”

AMR has offered Home for the Holiday for more than 25 years.

“AMR’s paramedics and EMTs look forward to this project every year,” Shipp said. “Our crews often build personal relationships with nursing facility staff members and their residents, sometimes providing care in situations stressful for all. Home for the Holiday allows our dispatchers and crew.”

American Medical Response, Inc., America’s leading provider of medical transportation, provides services in 40 states and the District of Columbia.