Gazebo Gazette

Thousands of pumpkins arrived in late September at Trinity Episcopal Church’s Pumpkin Patch for their 29th annual year; between the corner of Church and Highway 90, just a few blocks west of the Pass Christian Harbor. The Episcopal Church Pumpkin Patch will be open for business daily from 10 a.m. to dark until October 31st.

The pumpkins for our 29th annual fundraiser are grown on the Navajo Indian Reservation in New Mexico providing many jobs for the Navajos. The proceeds will benefit Youth and Family Activities, Little Roses Orphanage, Woodside Wildlife Animal Rescue, Boys and Girls Club, Camp Able, Harrison County Humane Society, Gone Fishing Ministry, Local Food Pantry, scholarships for Pass Christian High School students, and other outreach programs.

Everyone is welcome and it costs nothing to come browse among the pumpkins to take pictures. Since the venue outside, it is easy to abide by the social distancing requirements of 2021.

If school, scout, or church groups would like to set up a field trip to the Patch, please text Jeanne Tagge at (228) 313-3792 or email jeannetagge@gmail.com to schedule a visit.