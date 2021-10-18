by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher

The Bay High Tigers rallied late in the fourth quarter to defeat “cross-bridge,” district rival Pass Christian High School 20-17. Similar to last year, Bay High (6-2, 1-1) won this high school football game in the last two minutes.

“It was one hell of a football game,” stated Bay High Head Football Coach Jeremy Turcotte. “Pass Christian has got unbelievable athletes that were very tough to deal with. Coach Carmody over at Pass Christian is doing a great job, I have to tip my hat to my offensive staff as our plan was to go out and play physical football.”

With over 200 yards total offense from the ground, the Tigers won the game in the fourth quarter. Trailing 10-6 at the start of the fourth quarter, Bay High running back Noah Cutter carried the team on his back, scoring his second touchdown on a nine-play drive from 3 yards out. After Fisher Decamp struggled and missed the extra point, the Tigers took the lead for the first time 12-10.

The Pirates (3-3, 0-2) went back on top quickly when tailback Larry Burks ran right through the middle for a 25 yard touchdown with 9:25 left. Pass High Kicker Davon Klein converted the extra point for a 17-12 lead. Earlier Klein’s extra point gave him 100 points during his four years as the placekicker for Pass High.

Bay High drove down the field in seven minutes, controlling the ball for fifteen plays with the Tigers star running back Cutter scoring his third touchdown from eight yards out.

Even though Decamp didn’t convert any extra points all night, he tossed a completion on a fake extra point, (i.e. Statue of Liberty) converting two points and securing the 20-17 victory with 2:35 left in the game.

Pass High Quarterback Kameron White tried to catch a player offside in the final series and instead hit Bay High defensive back Tysen Hawkins for an interception to ice the game.

Insatiable performance by Bay High’s Cutter, who gained 189 yards on 28 carries and three touchdowns that were all scored in the second half.

“I can’t say enough about my kid’s huge heart and character tonight,” said Turcotte. “They pulled off big plays when we needed them.”

Both teams struggled during the first quarter offensively, but the Pirates jumped on the board first with a 44-yard touchdown pass between White and Pass High Receiver Terry Patton. Following the conversion from Klein, the early score was Pass 7-0 with 6:55 left in the half; which remained the halftime score.

Storming from the gates, Bay High began its first fourteen play scoring drive with Cutter racing around the corner from 7 yards for the Tigers touchdown. Decamp missed the extra point, leaving the Pirates with a 7-6 lead.

The Pirates used their ground attack on their opening eleven play drive, only to see it squandered by penalties in the red zone. Klein chipped in a 30-yard field goal with 2:12 seconds left in the third quarter to give the Pass their last secure lead of the game 10-6.

“We didn’t make the plays at the end of the game,” commented Pass Christian Head Football Coach Chase Carmody. “Bay High converted the plays in the second half, give the credit to them.”

Pass Christian finished with 353 yards total offense and had only one drive over ten plays. The Pirates Quarterback White was 9-13 for 118 yards, one touchdown pass, one interception and 113 yards from the ground on 12 attempts. Burks had 61 yards on 5 carries and a touchdown.

Defensively, the Pirates were led by Senior Linebacker Xavian Chamberlain with 14 tackles, 6 solo and one tackle for a loss. Multi threat player Patton collected 3 tackles, one interception to go with his 4 receptions for 77 yards and a touchdown.

Before the game, a fundraiser of $3000 check was presented to the Pink Hearts Fund during October for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The Bay High Tigers play Moss Point on the road at Dantzler Stadium while Pass Christian hits the road to play Stone County in Wiggins next Friday, October 22, 2021.