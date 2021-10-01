Gazebo Gazette

The Silver Anniversary of Cruisin’ the Coast is coming to Pass Christian October 7-9. In its 25th year, America’s Largest Block Party will attract more than 8,000 antique, classic cars and hot roads from 40 states as well as Canada, Germany and Puerto Rico.

Participating coastal communities include Biloxi, Bay St. Louis, D’Iberville, Gulfport, Pass Christian, Ocean Springs and Pascagoula.

Cruisin’ the Coast in the Pass is a total city effort. Our city administration, police, fire, public works and beautification departments are all deeply involved in making it a successful event.

Pass Christian Main Street (PCMS) is working closely with them and with Cruisin’ the Coast management.

PCMS is organizing volunteers to direct traffic and greet visitors, arranging for a small group of food vendors (who will be located on Davis just north of Second Street), selling beer and cokes. It is also organizing the evening events while Cruisin’ the Coast provides the daytime entertainment. (For a complete list of all coastwide events, visit cruisinthecoast.com.)

The popular Burn ‘em up in the Pass burnout event is set for 5pm on Thursday night and is moving to Market Street.

Cars wanting to participate will enter the property next to St. Paul’s chapel from Scenic Drive, where they will be checked for car registration and insurance coverage, starting in the afternoon.

Evening entertainment will include the local band Starz on Thursday night at 7pm, sponsored by the City.

Friday evening will see the return of the very popular Chapel Hart, playing at 6:30pm, sponsored by Pass Christian Main Street and The Whiskey Bar. All musical performances will be held in the Pavilion at Davis Avenue and Second Street.

Cars will start arriving by 8am each morning and will park throughout the city, so citizens should try to avoid parts of Scenic Drive, Davis and Market Avenues.

Passes are being provided by the city to residents living in the downtown areas affected.