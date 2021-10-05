Gazebo Gazette

Friday, October 1, 2021, Harrison County Sheriff’s Officials arrested suspects Ariana Smith and Rashald Owens whom both reside in Gulfport on three counts each of aggravated assault.

According to Sheriff Troy Peterson, county deputies responded to 18089 Robinson Road in Gulfport, Mississippi on a report of shots being fired. When Deputies arrived a victim on scene stated that Smith and Owens had shot at him leaving damage to his vehicle.

Investigators were able to determine that Smith and Owens were suspected to be responsible for the shooting and obtained warrants on both.

They were able to detain Smith on the warrant when she arrived back on scene and arrested Owens on a traffic stop nearby on the warrant.

Smith was booked into the Harrison County Adult Detention Facility and charged with three counts of Aggravated Assault while being held in lieu of a $100,000.00 total bond set by county Justice Court Judge Melvin Ray.

Additionally, Owens was booked into the Harrison County Adult Detention Facility and charged with three counts of Aggravated Assault. He is being held in lieu of a $300,000.00 total bond set by Justice Court Judge Ray.