Gazebo Gazette

Monday morning, October 25, 2021, an arrest by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department of 49 year-old Rodney Antonio Lusk of Hammond, Louisiana, for felony charges of Trafficking in a Controlled Substance to wit; Marijuana and a felony charge of Felony Fleeing a Law Enforcement Officer.

According to Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson, deputies conducted a traffic stop on a Nissan Altima operated by Rodney Lusk.

While being questioned, Lusk fled back to his vehicle and led deputies on a high-speed pursuit west on Interstate 10 from mile-marker 28 to Exit 24 for Menge Avenue/Firetower Road in rural Pass Christian where he exited.

Lusk continued at a high rate of speed and subsequently crashed his vehicle into an open field. The suspect was apprehended and deputies recovered approximately (15) pounds of high–grade marijuana that was discharged from his vehicle during the crash.

Lusk is being held at the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office Adult Detention Center in lieu of a $200,000.00 bond set by Harrison County Justice Court Judge Albert J. Fountain.

Additionally, Lusk is on federal probation through US Probation and Parole with anticipated revocation proceedings to follow.