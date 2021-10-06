The Rocks (2-3, 1-0) scored 21 points in each half, recovered a loose football, and picked off the Irish three times en route to the win.

Davien Lagarde got the Rocks on the board on their first possession of the game with a 19-yard scoring run after five straight carries to open the game. Evan Noel converted on the PAT to make the score 7-0 with 3:41 left in the first quarter.

The Rocks got the ball back after a quick three-and-out and Lagard picked up his second rushing touchdown of the game on a 25-yard carry to culminate the seven-play drive. Noel’s PAT made the score 14-0.

With 3:57 left to play in the half, Alex Fabra connected with Brandon Rhodes for a 15-yard scoring aerial. Noel converted on the PAT to make the halftime score 21-0.

The second half started slow for SSC but with 1:51 left in the quarter, Lagarde found the endzone on a three-yard carry after an interception by Chesley Rhodes set up the scoring play. Noel made the score 28-0 with his PAT.

After holding the Irish for a three-and-out, the Rocks put together a 10-play drive that ended with Fabra connecting with Ja’Kobe Cameron for a 20-yard touchdown with 6:43 left to play. Noel made the PAT pushing the score to 35-0.

The final score for SSC came on a 27-yard pick-six from Cameron with 2:13 left to play. Noel made good on the PAT to make the final score 42-0.

SSC head coach Nate Encrapera commented, “Our defense came out a little flat early in the game but we were able to focus in out assignments and shore some things up. We had a long first drive that took time off the clock and put us up. We have to clean up the penalties as our offense would have looked much better without them. We were not sharp on offense and we have to cure that this week. We need to get more focused on protecting the ball, being more balanced, and have better route-running in the passing game. There is a talented West Marion team coming to us next week and we have to be ready for their very best.”