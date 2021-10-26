Gazebo Gazette

Our Lady Academy (OLA) held its National Honor Society Induction Ceremony on October 19, 2021 at Our Lady of the Gulf Community Center. Selection for induction is by a six- member faculty council. Members must maintain a 3.5 cumulative grade point average. In addition to achieving outstanding academic excellence, members are also selected based on their outstanding service, leadership, and character. Members are required to participate in service projects, uphold high character standards, and serve as leaders in our school and community.

Inducted into the National Junior Honor Society were Emma Grace Cain, Mikala Coble, Isabella Kerner, Natalia Mossy, Emily Reinike, Ambrie Alderman, Isabelle Bates, Amber Bauer, Karoline Burroughs, Aubrey Canzoneri, Olivia Couvillon, Kourtland Desporte, Gianna Encrapera, Lauren Felder, Kate Garcia, Addison Gartman, Ella Hayward, Megan Laville, Tilley Newman, Alaya Paul, Kimberly Pennell, Hope Ponte, Elizabeth Simpson, Loralai Williford, and Amelia Wissing.

Inducted into the National Honor Society were Ava Alonso, Janna Babin, Evie Boudreaux, Brooklen Bourgeois, Alex Bujan, Emma Cleveland, Katie Favre, Callie Fletcher, Laney Fletcher, Lauren Foster, Ema Freeman, Madison Funk, Ava Gartman, Ashley Hilton, Vaeda Hobbs, Anne Pierson Kane, Marley Kinniburgh, Marlie Klein, Lainie Lawhead, Kennedy Leverett, Olivia May, Jaqueline Mossy, Grace Oliver, Angelina Palisi, Hallie Parker, Alice Ponte, Faith Ponte, Amy Reeves, Kaila Seymour, Ally White, Eva Wittmann, and Claire Wojtowicz

Mu Alpha Theta is co-sponsored by the Mathematical Association of America, the National Council of Teachers of Mathematics, the Society for Industrial and Applied Mathematics, and the American Mathematical Association of Two-Year Colleges. Inducted into the Mu Alpha Theta National Mathematics Society were Vaeda Hobbs, Isabelle Mossy, Kate Rodriguez, Angelina Palisi, Anne Larson Boone, Laura Beth Mayer, Jaqueline Mossy, Liza Richoux, Camille Ivey, Madison Funk, Alice Ponte, Janna Babin, Evangeline Boudreaux, Brooklen Bourgeois, Alexandra Bujan, Emma Cleveland, Katherine Favre, Callie Fletcher, Lauren Foster, Ema Freeman, Ava Gartman, Ashley Hilton, Anne Pierson Kane, Marley Kinniburgh, Marlie Klein, Elaina Lawhead, Kennedy Leverett, Grace Oliver, Hallie Parker, Faith Ponte, Kaila Seymour, Alicia White, Eva Wittmann, and Claire Wojtowicz.

Inducted into the Spanish Honor Society were Mary Ann Balch, Hailey Capo, Isabella Colon, Camille Ivey, Kaylee Kellar, Lilly Lundgren, Jaqueline Mossy, Kendall Pavolini, Maria Schuyler, Olivia Tartavoulle, Averie Templeton, and Annalaura Williford.

The purpose of National Art Honor Society is to inspire and recognize those students who have shown outstanding ability in art. Inducted in the Art Honor Society were Janna Babin, Emma Cleveland, Haley Cox, Katie Favre, Ashley Hilton, Marley Kinniburgh, Jailyn Matheny, Hallie Parker, and Claire Wojtowicz.

The Tri-M Music Honor Society is a program of the National Association for Music Education (NAfME), which focuses on creating future leaders in music education and music advocacy. Inducted into the Tri-M Music Honor Society was Sofie Talazac.