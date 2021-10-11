by Hunter Dawkins & Calvin Ishee

As it has been written before, no other high school football team in Mississippi has had more success in their home field than the Moss Point Tigers have at Dantzler Stadium, which created a tough opportunity for the Pass Christian Pirates coming off a bye week. Being outscored by two touchdowns in the third quarter, the Pass Christian Pirates (3-2, 0-1) couldn’t overcome Moss Point ; who earned the first District 8-4A (5-3, 1-0) victory 37-27,

“Proud of our kids for playing hard,” said Pass Christian High School Head Football Coach Chase Carmody. “We had our chances, but they came out in the second half and were more physical than we were.”

Despite allowing thirty points, the Pirate Defense held the Tigers scoreless in the first quarter, but did not produce any offense either.

At the start of the second quarter, Pass Christian made the first mistake with Moss Point Junior Jamarious Brown blocking a punt from the Pirates and returning the ball 26 yards for a touchdown with 8 minutes left in the half. The Tigers had an early lead 7-0.

The Pass drove down the field inside the red zone before stalling. Pirates Kicker Davon Klein knocked a chip-shot in to cut the lead 7-3 in favor of Moss Point.

With under 3 minutes left in the half, Pass Christian “Gunslinger” (Quarterback) Kameron White called his own number from four yards out and after Klein’s extra point conversion, the Pirates led 10-7 at the half.

Moss Point came out of the gates aggressive, scoring on the opening drive of the third quarter with a five yard run followed by a 47 yard touchdown pass between the Tigers Quarterback Terrance Goodwin to Receiver Mykelti Huff. Since the first extra point was blocked by Pirates linebacker Aden Purchner, Moss Point went for two after the second touchdown and it was successful.

The score now was 21-10 with seven minutes left to go in the third quarter and a lead the Moss Point Tigers would hang on to for the rest of the game.

White and the Pirates offense marched down the field within three minutes, as he ran around the corner for an eight yard touchdown with under 3 minutes left. Pass Christian converted the extra point, as White tossed the ball to Anthony James for 2 points and cut the Moss Point lead 21-18.

The Tigers came back with a vengeance, moving the ball after a long pass and eventual 12-yard touchdown run from Brown. With Moss Point running back Larry Simmons converting two points, the score at the end of the quarter is 29-18.

Beginning the final quarter, Moss Point got the ball back and Simmons dove in from 5 yards out while jetting in the two point conversion for the 37-18 lead.

As the Pirates only had six minutes left in the game, the hurry offense was on. Following an ejection of a Moss Point defender, the Pirates drove down to the goal line after a pass from White to Pass Receiver Jaylin Acker.

Then, Pass Christian fumbled on the 2 yard line, recovered by Huff. Shortly after, the Pirates linebacker Xavian Chamberlain tackled a Tiger running back for a safety with under four minutes remaining.

Although not much, the Moss Point lead was cut 37-20 and Pass Christian would get the ball back.

The Pirates took over inside the red zone and White hit Acker for an 8-yard touchdown with two minutes left. When Klein kicked the extra point through, the score was 37-27.

Unfortunately for Pass Christian, this would be the final score.

Even with a failed onside kick, the defense recovered a fumble inside of midfield with a minute remaining. After White tossed a lengthy pass to Pass Christian Receiver Larry Burks, the Pirates couldn’t come with anything else and time ran out.

“We are ready to get back to work and prepare for a big game against Bay High,” stated Carmody.

Total Offense for the Pirates was 336 yards; which White consumed 264 of this number, rushing for 104 yards on 17 carries and throwing 160 yards on 13 completions. The dual threat quarterback ran for two scores and tossed one touchdown.

Defensively, Chamberlain led the Pirates with 11 Total Tackles, 5 solo, 2 for loss, 1 Safety. Klein was perfect on two extra points and one field goal kick.

Pass Christian hosts cross town rival Bay High at the Francis McDonald Stadium on Friday, October 15 at 7pm. Historically, the Pirates have played Bay High in the program’s longest rivalry with 68 games, Pass 26-40-2.