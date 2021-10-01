Associated Press

Mississippi officials say Hurricane Ida caused roughly $22.5 million in damage in 19 counties in the state.

The figure was included in a news release on Wednesday announcing the state had asked President Joe Biden to issue a major disaster declaration for Mississippi to free up federal funding to help with storm recovery.

The state sought federal help for residents in eight counties where it said Ida destroyed 11 homes and damaged hundreds of others. That could include grants for temporary housing and home repairs and low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses.

Mississippi also sought help for local governments and nonprofits in those counties and 11 others for efforts such as debris removal and infrastructure repairs.

Neighboring Louisiana bore the brunt of Ida’s fury after it made landfall on Aug. 29. In Mississippi, it formed eight tornadoes.

The White House has approved a major disaster declaration for Louisiana and previously deployed other assistance to Mississippi.