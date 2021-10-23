Gazebo Gazette

Carly Parker, a 4th – 6th Grade gifted education teacher at Harper McCaughan Elementary in Long Beach School District, has been named a 2021 Mississippi Professional Educator (MPE) classroom grant award winner. Parker’s project entitled “Workshop Wonders” is one of 44 projects funded this year through MPE’s grant program.

Parker is honored to have been selected as a winner. Her project will encourage students to use critical thinking, analytical and communications skills to solve a series of real-world challenges.

“I am so excited about this Grant,” Parker said. “I am able to share it with my cohorts and it will make our classroom projects more meaningful with the extra funds. The grant money will go toward implementing a series of workshops called CSI: Time Travelers; Fairy Tales on Trial; Survivors: Team Trials; and Chocolate, Chocolate, and More Chocolate.”

MPE is a statewide professional association with approximately 13,500 members. They award up to $40,000 in classroom grants to members who wish to enhance instructional offerings or educations experiences for their students.