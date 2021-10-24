Gazebo Gazette

The Long Beach Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance to identify the individual shown in the screen shot photo. The incident stems from a Burglary of several closed business on Pineville Road on October 17, 2021.

Anyone that can identify the individual, please contact Long Beach Police Department at 228-865-1981 or contact Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898 or online at http://mscoastcrimestoppers. com/.

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.