by Lyndy Berryhill

The Pass Christian Lady Pirates (13-11) have made school history by defeating the Stone High Lady Cats in the semifinals in Wiggins Tuesday night with an epic 3-2 win on the road.

This will be the Lady Pirates first time to ever compete for a MHSAA State Title in Volleyball.

The Lady Pirates were 2-2 as the fifth match started. The scoreboard was tied with less than three points for either side to take the win. In less than a minute, it was all over.

“We knew, for lack of a better term, it was going to be a dog fight,” Head Coach Kendra Bensch said. As the team celebrated behind her, Bensch wiped tears of joy from her eyes.

This game was a fight to the finish, and Pass Christian High School’s varsity volleyball team had never made it past the second round before.

Bensch said she was proud of her players, who gave their all on the court.

This weekend, the Lady Pirates will vie for the state title in Ridgeland.

The Pass Christian Lady Pirates will play the Pontotoc High School Lady Warriors at 3 p.m. on Saturday, October 23 for the MHSAA 4A State Championship.