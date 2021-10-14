by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher

For only the second time in team history, the Pass Christian High School Volleyball team advanced to the second round of the Mississippi High School Activities Association (MHSAA) playoffs after sweeping McComb High School Tuesday night; 3-0. The Lady Pirates dominated the Lady Tigers 25-11, 25-9, 25-17 to earn their first ever home contest against Sumrall High School Thursday night.

“Tuesday’s success was based a lot upon the mindset of we aren’t ready to be done yet,” stated Pass Christian High School Girls Volleyball Coach Kendra Bensch, who has led the Lady Pirates to an 11-11 record, finishing second with a 6-2 record. “The girls played aggressively with lots of big hits and great ace serving. I’m hoping we continue to push that mentality and focus going into tomorrow’s match at home.”

This was the second time in history for the Lady Pirates to advance, as the first was nearly a decade ago where Pass Christian finished with an overall record of 16-17 during the 2012 season. Playing in the Division I MHSAA playoff section, the Lady Pirates swept Sacred Heart of Hattiesburg before falling to Salem 3-2 in an epic five set match.

“Those girls were some of the most determined and hard working individuals I’ve ever had the privilege of coaching,” said former PCHS Girls Volleyball Head Coach, High School Principal and current Pass School District Assistant Curriculum Director; Dr. Robyn Killebrew. “They had a goal, came together as a team, and made it happen.”

At 6:30pm in the Pass High Gymnasium on Thursday, the Lady Pirates will take on the Sumrall Lady Bobcats in the second round of the MHSAA 4A Playoffs.