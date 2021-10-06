Gazebo Gazette

It is finally time to dress up, step out and “Paint the Town Red!” at the 38th Annual TOAST TO THE COAST on Friday, October 15, 2021. The patrons are ready to roll out the red carpet and gather outdoors under the stars at 613 East Scenic Drive in Pass Christian.

Let’s spice up the night to savor food from wonderful Gulf Coast restaurants; peruse an array of fantastic items in our auction; and enjoy extraordinary artwork created by artists from across the Coast.

This year’s event will begin with a Patron Party at 6 p.m., followed by the main event from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m., featuring music by crowd-favorite Bag of Donuts. For details on tickets, sponsor and patron opportunities, please visit our website, www.thetoasttothecoast.com.

Toast to the Coast is an outdoor event, with plenty of space for social distancing. Please check our website for the latest information and any event updates.

Funds raised from Toast to the Coast support Coast Episcopal School, an independent school serving toddlers through sixth grade students on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Proceeds from the event help support financial assistance programs, learning technology and other school improvements, as well as the school’s Makerspace and the Gail Keenan Art Center.

Toast to the Coast:

~ Friday, October 15, 2021

~ Patron Party 6 p.m. with music by The StepBrothers

~ Main Event 7 p.m.-12 a.m. with music by Bag of Donuts

~ Website: www.thetoasttothecoast.com

Coast Episcopal School (www.coastepiscopalschool.org) is an independent school serving Toddler, Preschool, and Kindergarten through Sixth Grade students that has fostered a life-long love of learning since 1950.

For more information, please call 228-452-9442 or visit www.coastepiscopalschool.org.