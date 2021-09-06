by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher

Reminiscent from last year, the West Harrison Hurricanes beat the Southeast Lauderdale for its first victory of the season 42-6. However, the Hurricanes (1-1) dominated the game in all four quarters and was the first win having since 2018 over Pass Christian by more than 20 points.

“The kids played really hard tonight,” said fourth year West Harrison Head Football Coach Quincy Patrick. “They executed the game plan we talked about all week.”

Coming out of the gates, the Hurricanes returned the opening kickoff to the 5 yard line before punching in a 5 yard carry from West Harrison Junior Running Back Melvin Pickens. After Senior Kicker Kole Joyner converted his first extra point, the score was an early 7-0.

The ‘Canes kept producing offensive highlights as Pickens scored on a 6 yard dive with 3:48 left in the first quarter, but the extra point failed and the lead was only 13-0.

Only Coach Patrick’s second time in four years at West Harrison, the ‘Canes took a lead by more than 20 points on the next drive with Quarterback Brady Martin hitting Receiver Torrance Skidmore for a 70 yard touchdown pass and their only pass of the game. Following the successful two point conversion by the ‘Canes with 1:40 left in the first quarter, West Harrison posted a 21-0 lead.

First half dominance did not stop, as the ‘Canes added two more scores before the half to post a 35-0 lead for West Harrison. This is the first time since the creation of the high school in 2009 ever to be up on an opponent by 5 touchdowns in the first half.

The offensive firepower of the first half slowed down in the second half, but the defense held strong. West Harrison scored on third quarter touchdown and lost the shutout with a minute to go after the Tigers put one touchdown up.

The victory was the moment was the most commanding for the ‘Canes in their 13 year history of a program.

Offensively, West Harrison was led on the ground by Pickens with 152 yards on 15 attempts, 3 touchdowns and 1 two point conversion. Fellow teammates Keonte Smith finished with 80 yards on 10 carries and a touchdown while Javon McCalebb had 29 yards rushing and touchdown for the ‘Canes.

On the other side of the ball, Senior Linebacker Luke Holland made 4 tackles to lead the team and one tackle for loss while Senior Defensive Back Charles Jupiter had a fumble recovery with the least amount of points allowed by West Harrison since pitching the shutout over Pass Christian in 2018.

West Harrison will host St. Helena College & Career Academy out of Greenburg, Louisiana Friday, September 10 for their 2021 homecoming at 7pm.