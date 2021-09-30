Gazebo Gazette

A special group of University of Southern Mississippi (USM) Gulf Park students are the newest members of the school’s Southern Connections Leadership Team, serving as ambassadors for the school and assisting wherever and whenever needed to enhance the academic, social, and extracurricular life of the university.

Southern Connections Leadership Team members are called upon to work and attend university events, welcome prospective students to campus, help fellow students get connected to resources, offices, and organizations, and represent the “Gold Coat” with the utmost of professionalism, said USM Gulf Park Student Affairs Coordinator Jessica Langston.

“Southern Connections members know and love our campus community and help foster growth within that community among their fellow students; in return, they develop leadership and teamwork skills that help propel them to success in their own academic and career paths,” Langston continued. “They are the leaders, the trailblazers, and the ambassadors for our campus, representing USM in the best light possible, and showing students what it’s all about to be a Golden Eagle.”

The Southern Connections Leadership Team for 2021-2022 includes:

*Demetria Askew of Ocean Springs, Mississippi

*Queliah Conway of Gulfport, Mississippi

*Ka’Lon Duncanson of Freeport, Bahamas

*Jamille Hartfield of Perry County, Mississippi

*Abigayle Laborde of Slidell, Louisiana

*Trinity Lewis of Omaha, Nebraska

*Charlene Nathan of Ocean Springs

*Tiffany Rancatore of Bay St. Louis, Mississippi

*Kimberly Richmond of Long Beach, Mississippi

For more information about Southern Connections, contact Langston at Jessica.Langston@usm.edu.