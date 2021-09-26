Gazebo Gazette

Pearl River Community College (PRCC) in southwestern Mississippi is getting a $200,000 grant to train workers from the federal government.

The Mississippi Apprenticeship Program grant given to PRCC is supported by the United States Department of Labor according to the release.

The money will be used to support apprenticeship program development, and promote the benefits of apprenticeships to local businesses. Money will also go to consulting with organizations about the best way to design and implement technical apprenticeship standards.

“This grant is critical for our ability to continue helping businesses to implement work-based learning initiatives,” Rebecca Brown, dean of Workforce and Community Development at PRCC, told the television station.

The community college and the state’s apprenticeship program have worked together since 2016 to promote apprenticeships and collaborated with various local businesses to figure out what they need in terms of training.