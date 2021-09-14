Gazebo Gazette

Due to the increased debris from the impacts of Hurricane Ida, the Pelican Waste and Debris yard waste curbside service for Harrison County Utility Authority (HCUA) residents will run one day behind schedule for the remainder of this week. Yard waste is defined as the type of waste that is placed curbside that is not placed in the household garbage or recycling bins such as leaves, limbs and other authorized items placed curbside.

HCUA thanks residents for their patience and ensures everyone is working hard to pick up debris around the county. This delay does not impact weekly curbside collection for household garbage and recycling as those services will continue to run on normal schedules.

For further updates from HCUA, follow the utility authority on Facebook at @HarrisonCountyUtilityAuthority or at www.hcua-ms.us.