The Friends of the Pass Christian Library are having a Book Sale to benefit a Louisiana library and librarians affected by Hurricane Ida. The sale will start on Tuesday, September 21st at 8am and will continue through Saturday, October 2nd.

The sale will take place during regular library hours (8am-6 pm, Monday-Thursday, 8am-5pm Friday, and 9am-2pm Saturday).

Pass Christian Public Library staff is asking for donations of books and other items and all proceeds from the sale will be sent to a Louisiana library affected by Hurricane Ida.

Prices range from $1 for hardcover books and dvds to $.25 for small paperback books. If you have books, videos, puzzles or other items to donate for this special sale, please bring them by the library at your earliest convenience.

Monetary donations can be made to “Friends of the Pass Christian Library” and note “Hurricane Ida Benefit.”

The Book Sale will take place at the Pass Christian Public Library, located at 111 Hiern Avenue, Pass Christian. For further information, call the library at 228-452-4596 or email passchristianlibrary@gmail.com .