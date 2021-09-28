Gazebo Gazette

Our Lady Academy (OLA) Principal Marilyn Pigott will present to senior Alyssa Fayard a Letter of Commendation from OLA and the National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC®). “Those being named Commended Students have demonstrated outstanding potential for academic success,” commented a spokesperson for NMSC.

In addition to being commended for her National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (NMSQT) performance, Alyssa was also named AP Scholar with Distinction for her Advanced Placement (AP) exam scores. The AP Scholar with Distinction award is granted to students who receive an average score of at least 3.5 on all AP Exams taken, and scores of 3 or higher on 5 of more of these exams. Alyssa posted a score of 5 on both her Biology and Calculus AP exams and a score of 4 on her English/Language, U.S. History, and Spanish Language & Culture AP exams.

An honors student, Alyssa is a member of the National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta Math Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society, and serves as Committee Chair for the Youth Legislature. She holds title as Captain of the Robotics Team and mentors the FIRST Lego League members of OLA and Holy Trinity Catholic School.

Additionally, Fayard volunteers as a counselor for Our Lady of the Gulf Vacation Bible School and assists in the Pink Heart Fundraiser events, supporting breast cancer survivors. As a two-sport athlete, she has lettered both in cross country and archery, and has been a member of the Campus Ministry since 9th grade.

Principal Marilyn Pigott said, “What an honor this is for Alyssa, and this is truly a reflection of her outstanding dedication and diligence towards her academic success. This honor is also a testament of OLA’s commitment to afford the opportunity for each student to receive a stellar college preparatory education and to achieve their God-given potential for their future success.”

“These students represent a valuable national resource; recognizing their accomplishments, as well as the key role their schools play in their academic development, is vital to the advancement of educational excellence in our nation. We hope that this recognition will help broaden their education opportunities and encourage them as they continue their pursuit of academic success,” added the NMSC spokesperson.