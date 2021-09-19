Mississippi wide receiver Braylon Sanders catches a third-quarter touchdown pass against Tulane during an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. (Hunter Dawkins/The Gazebo Gazette via AP)

by Hunter Dawkins, The Gazebo Gazette

A near two hour weather delay couldn’t stop Matt Corral and the Ole Miss football team from lighting up the scoreboard once again on Saturday.

The No. 16 Rebels (3-0) put on another offensive show as they knocked off Tulane (1-2) 61-21 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. The win lifts Ole Miss to its best regular season start since 2015.

“I kind of remembered too afterwards it was coming on a short week. We really only practiced one day,” stated second year Ole Miss Head Football Coach Lane Kiffin. “If you take that into consideration, I’d say the starters played pretty good.”

Corral becomes the first player in SEC history with three passing and four rushing touchdowns in a single game. The Rebel gunslinger finished the game 23-of-31 for 335 for three passing touchdowns and a career-high four TDs on the ground.

“The O-Line did a great job today, got a lot of push up front. That’s huge,” expressed the third year junior. “We know what we’re capable of. We know it has to go up from here.”

The Rebels responded to the weather delay quickly, scoring on six of the seven opening possessions, including touchdown runs of 19 and 11 yards by Henry Parrish Jr. and Dontario Drummond. Jerrion Ealy led the Ole Miss rushers with 15 carries for 103 yards.

707 total yards for the Rebels are the fourth-most ever by an Ole Miss team. At the half, the SEC West team led 40-21 and the 40 first half points are the most for the Rebels since Oct. 6, 2018, when Ole Miss tallied 49 points against the University of Louisiana Monroe WarHawks.

This game marked the 72nd meeting all-time between Ole Miss and Tulane. The Green Wave were a charter member of the SEC, in which it competed in until 1966.

The Rebels lead the series 71-15-2 all-time (after vacated wins) and have won 12 straight meetings on the field dating back to 1989. Ole Miss is 13-2 against Tulane in games played in Oxford.

Ole Miss tight end, St. Stanislaus Alum and Pass Christian native Chase Rogers making a reception near the red zone as the Rebels teammate attempts to make a block. (Hunter Dawkins/The Gazebo Gazette via AP)

Locally, the Rebels starting tight end and Pass Christian native Chase Rogers caught 2 passes for two yards and had a few phenomenal blocks that led to touchdowns by Corral or Ealy. Additionally, Gulfport native Bryce Ramsey stepped out on the offensive line in each special teams play.

Tulane was helped by the Watts brothers from South Mississippi with a combined 3 receptions for 67 yards. Duece Watts was targeted five times but had a long of 40 yards in the second quarter.

The Green Wave will play their first home game of the season against UAB next week. Hurricane Ida had forced the team out of New Orleans and to Birmingham for several weeks. Ole Miss will be off this week, setting up a matchup between Alabama in Tuscaloosa on October 2.

(Ole Miss Athletics & Associated Press contributed to the article)