Gazebo Gazette

The Mississippi Department of Marine Resources (MDMR) will reopen the recreational Red Snapper season on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at 12:01 a.m.

The season will be open seven days a week. Check Tails n’ Scales for the most up to date closure information.

Private recreational anglers can fish out to 200 nautical miles. Vessels with state for-hire permits can fish in state territorial waters, which is nine nautical miles south of the barrier islands.

A size limit of 16 inches total length with a possession limit of two per person, per day will be enforced.

One angler per vessel, per trip is required to report through the MDMR Tails n’ Scales system. Anglers are encouraged to report additional information for Greater Amberjack while Mississippi’s Red Snapper season is open.

As a reminder, Marine Patrol officers encountering anglers harvesting or possessing Red Snapper without a trip authorization number will result in fish confiscation and fines.

Anglers may register their account through a smartphone app available in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or online at tailsnscales.org.

Returning users must download the newest Tails n’ Scales app update prior to obtaining any 2021 trip authorizations. Tails n’ Scales administrators can be contacted for assistance by email at snapper@dmr.ms.gov or by phone at (228) 325-1585.

Officials with the MDMR additionally announced that Approved Area 5 “C” growing waters are reopened to the harvest of oysters effective at legal sunrise on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021.

Area 5 Approved growing waters includes the 80-acre off-bottom oyster park south of Deer Island.

The Mississippi Department of Marine Resources is hosting a photo contest, and the winners will be used in the agency’s 2022 calendar.

The deadline to submit entries is Friday, Oct. 29.

Submitted photos should depict an aspect of the marine resources available on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, including recreational and commercial fishing, Coastal Preserves, marine plant and animal life, marsh areas, boating and Mississippi seafood.

Since the photos will be used in a high-quality reproduction, submitted images must be a high-resolution JPEG or .jpg file, 3 MB or greater in size, 300 dpi and a horizontal format.

Entries should be digital and emailed to publicaffairs@dmr.ms.gov by Oct. 29, along with the photographer’s first and last name, phone number, brief description or title of the photo, where it was taken and photos numbered (if submitting more than one photo).

Photos previously submitted for the agency’s calendar are not eligible. For all photos submitted, photographers maintain copyright; however, photographers authorize MDMR to maintain use of all photos submitted in promoting or marketing in any future publications.