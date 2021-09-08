Gazebo Gazette

Mississippi Aquarium will offer a 25 percent discount for Louisiana residents which started Tuesday, September 7. The discounted special will last until September 30.

The special is for walk-up ticket purchases only. Participants must have an ID with a Louisiana address.

The discount is for general admission tickets only and does not apply for SeaTrek or other experiences or tours. Mississippi Aquarium is open daily from 10 am until 5 pm. The last admittance into the park is 4:15 pm.

“We are offering this discount as a way to provide a fun-filled experience for our neighbors in Louisiana who were affected by Hurricane Ida,” Mississippi Aquarium CEO Kurt Allen said.

Mississippi Aquarium, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization, is a premier institution delivering an awe-inspiring experience that supports animal research and conservation.

The Aquarium sits on 5.8-acres and contains over 80,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor exhibits connected by landscaped walkways with plants that represent all the physiographic regions of Mississippi.

For more visit msaquarium.org