Gazebo Gazette

Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College’s West Harrison County Center in Long Beach is offering training in Heavy Equipment Maintenance Technology (HEMT) at no cost to qualified individuals.

The college has received a grant for student scholarships in this program through Accelerate Mississippi and the Mississippi Office of Workforce Development.

“This is an incredible opportunity for individuals interested in a high-demand career with excellent salary potential,” said Millie Bordelon, dean of the West Harrison County Center. “MGCCC’s program uses the highest industry standards in preparing students, with training consisting of classwork, computer and simulator exercises, and hands-on labs. The grant adds to that the potential for students to complete their college degree with no student debt.”

The HEMT program is an instructional program that provides students with competencies required to maintain and repair a variety of industrial diesel equipment, including agricultural tractors, commercial trucks, and construction equipment.

The program includes instruction in inspection, repair, and maintenance of engines, power trains, hydraulic systems, and other components.

The curriculum utilizes both Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) standards and Standards for Construction Equipment Technology (AED). This provides graduates with national standards for certification of medium/heavy truck and construction equipment technician programs.

Day and evening options are available for the program, with students able to complete a certificate in two semesters, a diploma in three semesters or an Associate of Applied Science degree in four semesters. Classes begin October 18.

For more information on this program, contact (228) 563-2236 or gcwr@mgccc.edu.