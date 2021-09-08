Gazebo Gazette
The Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce, Inc. has announced the 30th class of local business and community leaders selected to participate in its Leadership Gulf Coast program.
“Leadership Gulf Coast welcomed its 30th class of business and community leaders from across South Mississippi,” said Adele Lyons, Chief Executive Officer of the Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce. “We’ve got another impressive class of 34 individuals who will engage in issues and opportunities facing the Mississippi Gulf Coast while building the important relationships needed to help bring solution to some of our area’s greatest challenges.”
Selected for the 2021-2022 Leadership Gulf Coast Class are:
- Cynthia Black The Peoples Bank
- Matthew Anthony Boney Community Bank of MS
- Jode’ Braxton Cameron Bell Properties
- Jamion Tyran Burney Lockett Williams Mortuary, Inc.
- Victoria Clark TMH CPA’s, PLLC
- DeBo’rah Drayton-Ward W. O. W. Women of Wisdom, Inc.
- Roxane Denise Dykes MS Lending, LLC
- Shyra L. Galloway The Gway Group
- Kimberly Goetz IP Casino Resort Spa
- Amanda Lynn Gray Singing River Health System
- William Gardner Hewes IV BancorpSouth
- Trey Hough The First, ANBA
- Bryan Jacobs State Farm Insurance
- Blythe M. King Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College
- Kellie Lamb Singing River Health System
- Kelly Nicole Lozano Coastal Family Health Center
- Michael Anthony Middleton Mississippi Power
- Stephen J. Oberlies Roy Anderson Corp
- Jaime Weaver Ochs Hancock Whitney
- Michael H. Penny AnderCorp LLC
- Kesiha Marie Peters Coast Electric Power Association
- Ann McKenzie Phillips Hancock Whitney
- Joyce K. Powell University of Southern Mississippi
- Mary Erin Riggins Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College
- Chad M. Romero The Peoples Bank
- Annie Caprice Sanders Safe Haven Center for Domestic Violence
- Darnell Yvonne Schreck The Peoples Bank
- Justin Shorkley Roy Anderson Corp
- Antoine J. Taylor Harrison County Circuit Court Circuit
- Bridget Lynn Turan Gulf Coast Community Foundation
- Ben Vance Mississippi Power
- Scott Watson Hancock Whitney
- David Joshua Weldon William Carey University School of Pharmacy
- Jennifer C. Wittmann MS Department of Marine Resources
Leadership Gulf Coast, a division of the Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce, Inc., is a program designed to prepare the area’s current and potential leaders for the future.
The program’s goal is to understand real problems and opportunities in the local community, and to create a communication network between present and emerging leaders dedicated to the improvement of the Mississippi Gulf Coast.
More than 1,000 leaders have graduated from the program since its inception in 1990.