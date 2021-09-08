Gazebo Gazette

The Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce, Inc. has announced the 30th class of local business and community leaders selected to participate in its Leadership Gulf Coast program.

“Leadership Gulf Coast welcomed its 30th class of business and community leaders from across South Mississippi,” said Adele Lyons, Chief Executive Officer of the Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce. “We’ve got another impressive class of 34 individuals who will engage in issues and opportunities facing the Mississippi Gulf Coast while building the important relationships needed to help bring solution to some of our area’s greatest challenges.”

Selected for the 2021-2022 Leadership Gulf Coast Class are:

Cynthia Black The Peoples Bank

Matthew Anthony Boney Community Bank of MS

Jode’ Braxton Cameron Bell Properties

Jamion Tyran Burney Lockett Williams Mortuary, Inc.

Victoria Clark TMH CPA’s, PLLC

DeBo’rah Drayton-Ward W. O. W. Women of Wisdom, Inc.

Roxane Denise Dykes MS Lending, LLC

Shyra L. Galloway The Gway Group

Kimberly Goetz IP Casino Resort Spa

Amanda Lynn Gray Singing River Health System

William Gardner Hewes IV BancorpSouth

Trey Hough The First, ANBA

Bryan Jacobs State Farm Insurance

Blythe M. King Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College

Kellie Lamb Singing River Health System

Kelly Nicole Lozano Coastal Family Health Center

Michael Anthony Middleton Mississippi Power

Stephen J. Oberlies Roy Anderson Corp

Jaime Weaver Ochs Hancock Whitney

Michael H. Penny AnderCorp LLC

Kesiha Marie Peters Coast Electric Power Association

Ann McKenzie Phillips Hancock Whitney

Joyce K. Powell University of Southern Mississippi

Mary Erin Riggins Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College

Chad M. Romero The Peoples Bank

Annie Caprice Sanders Safe Haven Center for Domestic Violence

Darnell Yvonne Schreck The Peoples Bank

Justin Shorkley Roy Anderson Corp

Antoine J. Taylor Harrison County Circuit Court Circuit

Bridget Lynn Turan Gulf Coast Community Foundation

Ben Vance Mississippi Power

Scott Watson Hancock Whitney

David Joshua Weldon William Carey University School of Pharmacy

Jennifer C. Wittmann MS Department of Marine Resources

Leadership Gulf Coast, a division of the Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce, Inc., is a program designed to prepare the area’s current and potential leaders for the future.

The program’s goal is to understand real problems and opportunities in the local community, and to create a communication network between present and emerging leaders dedicated to the improvement of the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

More than 1,000 leaders have graduated from the program since its inception in 1990.