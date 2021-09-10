Gazebo Gazette

Due to the impacts of Hurricane Ida to the Louisiana coastal communities and infrastructure, the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources (MDMR) is allowing Louisiana charter captains possessing the Louisiana Charter Boat Fishing Guide License, Louisiana Mothership License or Louisiana Charter Skiff License and following all Louisiana regulations and requirements associated with above licenses to launch and land from Mississippi ports through Dec. 31, 2021.

Any passengers fishing onboard these vessels must possess the appropriate Louisiana Charter Passenger or Louisiana Charter Skiff license.

In order to fish in Mississippi territorial waters, a Mississippi Charter For-hire License must be purchased at the MDMR Licensing Office, located at 1141 Bayview Avenue in Biloxi.

As a reminder to all individuals participating in these activities, no Red Snapper may be possessed or landed in Mississippi territorial waters while the Mississippi recreational Red Snapper season is closed regardless of any other state’s Red Snapper season status.