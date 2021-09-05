Gazebo Gazette

The Mississippi Department of Marine Resources (MDMR) is hosting a public meeting to discuss the document, “Oyster Management and Recovery Strategic Plan.” The meeting will be held Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, from 5:30 until 7 p.m. in the auditorium of the Bolton Building, located at 1141 Bayview Ave. in Biloxi.

A current copy of the “Oyster Management and Recovery Strategic Plan,” as well as additional meeting information, may be viewed online at dmr.ms.gov/oyster-plan.

Last week, officials with the MDMR announced that Approved Area 5 “C” growing waters are closed to the harvest of oysters effective immediately Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, due to excessive localized rainfall.

Area 5 Approved growing waters includes the 80-acre off-bottom oyster park south of Deer Island.

Finally, Mississippi’s recreational Red Snapper season will close Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. Anglers should close out any trips as soon as possible so landings information can be compiled by MDMR staff.

As a reminder for those fishing this weekend, one angler per vessel, per trip is required to report through the MDMR Tails n’ Scales system. Anglers are encouraged to report additional information for Greater Amberjack and Gray Triggerfish while Mississippi’s Red Snapper season is open.

Marine Patrol officers encountering anglers harvesting or possessing Red Snapper without a trip authorization number will result in fish confiscation and fines.