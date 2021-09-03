Gazebo Gazette
St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church will be a drop-off location for Hurricane Ida Relief. Those wishing to donate may bring items to the pavilion behind the church, at 720 E. Beach Blvd. in Long Beach. The following items are being collected:
*Water, cleaning supplies, paper products and non-perishable food; Please NO clothing or shoes.
DONATION DROP OFF HOURS BEGINNING FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 3rd through September 17th:
Friday, September 3rd, 9am to noon and 4pm to 7pm
Saturday, September 4th from 9am to 6pm
Sunday, September 5th from Noon to 6pm
Monday through Friday, 9am to noon and 4pm to 7pm
Relief supplies will be delivered to Louisiana communities as soon as the truck trailer is filled. The collection is being handled by St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church and the local St. Vincent De Paul Society.
For more information, contact contact Darlene Barry at 1-404-630-6624 or svdp.president@
saintthomaslb.org.