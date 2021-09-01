Gazebo Gazette

The Mississippi Balance of State Continuum of Care anticipates approximately $3,087,565 in new funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for the Continuum of Care (CoC) competitive grant program for the 71 rural counties within the Balance of State coverage area.

The CoC program is designed to promote a community-wide commitment to the goal of ending homelessness by providing funds to nonprofit providers to quickly re-house homeless individuals, families, persons fleeing domestic violence, and youth.

The 2021 Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) information for these grant funds was released by HUD on August 18th, 2021. NOFO can be viewed at https://www.hudexchange.info/programs/e-snaps/fy-2021- coc-program-nofa-coc-program-competition/

New and renewal applicants will be required to submit letter of intent to the Hannah Maharrey, Director, Mississippi Balance of State Continuum of Care by Wednesday, September 15th, 2021.